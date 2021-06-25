LATEST LOCAL NEWS
Cook Inletkeeper is picking a climate solution to tackle in 2022. And it wants the public’s input.
KENAI CONVERSATION
Bark beetles are still ravaging spruce trees across Southcentral Alaska. And although the beetles are running out of trees to target, the risks those weakened trees pose are not going away any time soon.The Kenai Peninsula Borough is now crafting a plan to deal with that problem and turn trees into sellable timber.
Paula Bute and Alana Martin talk about celebrating Jewish holidays on the Kenai Peninsula and the growth of their congregation, Briat Elohim, from its early days in the 1970s.
KDLL FEATURE SHOWS
Think spring on the March 2022 episode of Growing a Greener Kenai
On this month's Drinking on the Last Frontier, Bill highlights beer fest wins from Black Spruce Brewing in Fairbanks, gets the lowdown from Girdwood Brewery Co., demystifies into the secondary beer market and digs into hop farming. Cheers!
Sample what's pouring around the state, from Grace Ridge Brewing's move in Homer, to Kodiak Island Brewing Co's new distillery and right here from Frozen RiverFest.
LATEST ALASKA NEWS FROM APRN
McGraw stars with his wife Faith Hill in 1883, a series about immigrants traveling West in covered wagons. Asher writes about the tragedy that shaped her life in Where the Children Take Us.
Scott Simon speaks with Bon Iver member S. Carey about his new solo album, "Break Me Open."
In the new movie, "The Duke," Jim Broadbent plays an elderly taxi driver who stole a famous portrait by Francisco Goya in 1961. Scott Simon speaks with Broadbent about the role and his career.
In his new book "Pizza Quest," Peter Reinhart describes his spiritual obsession with what he calls "the ultimate comfort food."
Scott Simon talks to Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation about California's massive new highway-spanning wildlife crossing and how it will help animals travel safely.
ALL THINGS CONSIDERED
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with chef Reem Assil about her debut cookbook Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora.
Yesterday, Netflix laid off some of its staff, many of them recently hired women of color. They were working on its new fan-focused website.
The U.S. is eager for the International Criminal Court to prosecute allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. But it's not a member of the court itself.
MORNING EDITION
The White House sent a $33 billion request to Congress for Ukraine. NPR's A Martinez talks to deputy national security adviser Jonathan Finer about the largest single funding proposal for the war.
Attacks on Ukraine's capital had mostly stopped until Thursday's missile strike. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was in Kyiv trying to negotiate humanitarian corridors for civilians.
For decades, a version of the dress Judy Garland wore in the movie was assumed lost at Catholic University of America, where it had been given to someone in the drama department in the early 1970s.