LATEST LOCAL NEWS
inletkeeper event edited.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Local News
'Trash into cash' — Landfill project is a contender for local solutions series
Tanner Inman
Cook Inletkeeper is picking a climate solution to tackle in 2022. And it wants the public’s input.
Brett Perry _ Poux.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Local News
Econ 919 — Kenai Chamber under new direction
Sabine Poux
Augustine photo.jpeg
M.L. Coombs
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory / U.S. Geological Survey
Local News
Geothermal company looks to Augustine as a source of renewable energy
Sabine Poux
Carmichael trees
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Local News
Soldotna park on pause while crews address beetle kill trees
mailboxes
Courtesy of Cooper Landing Emergency Services
/
Local News
Some peninsula mail destroyed in trailer fire
Sabine Poux
  • beetle kill mitch.png
    Courtesy of Mitch Michaud
    /
    Kenai Conversation: The borough's bark beetle plan
    Sabine Poux
    Bark beetles are still ravaging spruce trees across Southcentral Alaska. And although the beetles are running out of trees to target, the risks those weakened trees pose are not going away any time soon.The Kenai Peninsula Borough is now crafting a plan to deal with that problem and turn trees into sellable timber.
  • Passover pic.jpg
    Courtesy of Paula Bute
    /
    Kenai Conversation: Celebrating Passover
    Sabine Poux
    Paula Bute and Alana Martin talk about celebrating Jewish holidays on the Kenai Peninsula and the growth of their congregation, Briat Elohim, from its early days in the 1970s.
