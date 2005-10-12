© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

Free Again: Stewart's Lifestyle Bounceback

Fresh Air
Published October 12, 2005 at 8:00 PM AKDT
Martha Stewart and David Spade modeled ponchos on the advice guru's daytime show, <i>Martha</i>.
Martha Stewart and David Spade modeled ponchos on the advice guru's daytime show, Martha.

Martha Stewart turned her lifestyle advice into a billion-dollar business: Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia. In addition to her magazines, Stewart has a new book, The Martha Rules: 10 Essentials for Achieving Success as You Start, Grow, or Manage a Business.

Stewart also has two new shows on television this fall: The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and a daytime how-to show called Martha, as well as a radio program on Sirius Satellite radio.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.