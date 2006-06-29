'Cross Country' with Robert Sullivan

Author Robert Sullivan's new book chronicles his family's cross-country trips from Oregon to New York. Its subtitle paints the picture: Cross Country: Fifteen Years and 90,000 Miles on the Roads and Interstates of America with Lewis and Clark, a lot of bad motels, a moving van, Emily Post, Jack Kerouac, my wife, my mother-in-law, two kids, and enough coffee to kill an elephant.

Sullivan is also the author of the books The Meadowlands and A Whale Hunt. He is a frequent contributor to publications including Conde Nast Traveler and The New York Times Magazine.

