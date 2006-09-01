'Holy Vote' Analyzes Religion in U.S. Political Life

In his new book, The Holy Vote, veteran journalist Ray Suarez explores the politics of faith in America. The book touches on a variety of issues in American political life that are suffused with religion, typically at the urging of conservative Christians. Suarez writes about arguments over gay marriage, intelligent design, the Ten Commandments, abortion and other aspects of a fault line in American life that often divides religious people from other religious people.

Suarez is senior correspondent for The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer on PBS and formerly host of NPR's Talk of the Nation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.