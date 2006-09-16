© 2022 KDLL
Going to School with the 'Dorm-Room Diet'

Published September 16, 2006 at 1:51 PM AKDT

Late-night studying and partying can cause a college student's waistline to bulge out of control.

In The Dorm Room Diet, college student Daphne Oz -- daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz (author of You, The Owner's Manual) -- offers an eight-step program guide to eating well, staying fit and avoiding the "Freshman 15."

The Princeton undergrad tells Liane Hansen about the methods she offers to help fellow students control their eating habits.

