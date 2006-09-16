The Man Who Built Sears & Roebuck

Julius Rosenwald transformed Sears & Roebuck into the successful company it became in the early 20th century. His business acumen was complemented by a bent for philanthropy.

Through a foundation established in 1917, Rosenwald funded nearly 5,000 schools that educated African American children throughout the rural south well into the 20th century. Rosenwald's grandson, Peter Ascoli, has written a biography about him.

