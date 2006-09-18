Gershom Gorenberg on Christian Zionism

On today's show we look into the Christian Zionist movement, made up of evangelical Christians who see the rebirth of Israel as a prelude to the second coming of Christ. Journalist Gershom Gorenberg is former associate editor and columnist for The Jerusalem Report.

He is the author of the book, The End of Days: Fundamentalism and the Struggle for the Temple Mount. His new book is The Accidental Empire: Israel and the Birth of the Settlements, 1967-1977

