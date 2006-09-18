© 2022 KDLL
Gershom Gorenberg on Christian Zionism

Fresh Air
Published September 18, 2006 at 7:00 AM AKDT

On today's show we look into the Christian Zionist movement, made up of evangelical Christians who see the rebirth of Israel as a prelude to the second coming of Christ. Journalist Gershom Gorenberg is former associate editor and columnist for The Jerusalem Report.

He is the author of the book, The End of Days: Fundamentalism and the Struggle for the Temple Mount. His new book is The Accidental Empire: Israel and the Birth of the Settlements, 1967-1977

