Elizabeth Warren on the Credit Card Industry

Fresh Air
Published March 27, 2007 at 7:00 AM AKDT

Harvard Law Professor Elizabeth Warren is an expert on bankruptcy and is an outspoken critic of consumer lenders.

Recently she appeared before the Senate Banking Committee to discuss the abusive lending practices by credit card companies. She considers the interest charges and late fees imposed by credit card companies to a "hidden tax" on cardholders.

Warren is also the author of The Two-Income Trap: Why Middle Class Mothers and Fathers Are Going Broke.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.