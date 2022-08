For devout baseball fans who are trying to draw their reluctant friends and family into the game, Zack Hample offers help. His new book is called Watching Baseball Smarter: A Professional Fan's Guide for Beginners, Semi-experts, and Deeply Serious Geeks. Hample, who writes for minorleaguebaseball.com, speaks with Scott Simon about the game's endearing quirks and history.

