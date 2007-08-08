Fibbing in the Green Zone? Never Fear, It's Fiction

Malcolm MacPherson's new novel is Hocus POTUS, a political farce about the shenanigans of White House loyalists in Baghdad's Green Zone, written from the point of view of an American journalist stationed there.

The book draws on MacPherson's own experiences as a foreign correspondent for Time and Newsweek magazines, during which time he reported from Baghdad on Ambassador Paul Bremer and the Coalition Provisional Authority.

MacPherson, a Marine Corps veteran, has written 13 books, including Roberts Ridge, which chronicles a 2002 Navy SEAL mission that went wrong in the mountains of Afghanistan — and the heroic rescue effort that followed.

