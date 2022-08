Richard Koster, author of In the Time of the Tyrants, talks about former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega's impending release from a federal prison in Florida.

After serving nearly half of a 40-year sentence for cocaine trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy, Noriega now faces charges in both Panama and France. Koster speaks with Scott Simon.

