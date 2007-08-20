© 2022 KDLL
'The Book of David': Paging Mr. Steinberg

Fresh Air
Published August 20, 2007 at 7:00 AM AKDT

David Steinberg was big on the stand-up circuit back in the 1960s and '70s; he appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson over a hundred times.

Now he's host of TV Land's Sit Down Comedy with David Steinberg, on which he interviews other comedians.

Steinberg went on to a career in TV production, directing episodes of Seinfeld, Mad About You and Friends. His new memoir is called The Book of David.

