Katha Pollitt: 'Learning to Drive' in Public

Political columnist Katha Pollitt gets personal in a new collection of essays. Learning To Drive and Other Life Stories covers a range of topics, from Web-stalking a cheating boyfriend to what she learned about her parents using the Freedom of Information Act.

Pollitt is best known for her feminist, left-of-center political commentary, including the regular "Subject to Debate" column in The Nation, where she's been writing since 1980.

Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Harper's, The Atlantic Monthly and many other publications. She won a National Book Critics Circle Award for Antarctic Traveller, a volume of poetry.

