Suzanne Mintz, Making Family Caregiving Easier

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published January 30, 2008 at 5:48 AM AKST

Suzanne Geffen Mintz, president and co-founder of the National Family Caregivers Association, talks with Terry Gross on how to make caregiving easier.

Mintz speaks from experience; her husband was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1974.

In the latest edition of her book, A Family Caregiver Speaks Up: "It Doesn't Have to Be This Hard," Mintz writes on ways caregivers can feel more confident through changes to their routine.

