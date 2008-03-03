© 2022 KDLL
Joseph Stiglitz on Our 'Three Trillion Dollar War'

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published March 3, 2008 at 7:45 AM AKST

The cost of war in Iraq reaches far beyond the tab for bullets and bombs, says economist Joseph Stiglitz, co-author (with Linda Bilmes, our guest in the first half of today's show) of the new book The Three Trillion Dollar War: The True Cost of the Iraq Conflict. According to the book, Americans will spend decades treating the physical and psychological wounds of Iraq veterans — and when the economic consequences of the invasion are taken into account, the costs are staggering.

Joseph Stiglitz is a Nobel-Prize-winning economist and founder of the branch of economics known as "The Economics of Information." He is a professor at Columbia University and the author of several books on international economics.

Dave Davies
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
