Remembering Science Fiction Writer Thomas Disch

Novelist, poet and critic Thomas M. Disch was found dead July 4 in an apparent suicide. He was 68.

Disch was well known for his science-fiction novels, most notably Camp Concentration and 334. In 1999, he won the Hugo Award for his non-fiction work for The Dreams Our Stuff Is Made Of.

Disch was also the author of several acclaimed children's books, including The Brave Little Toaster.

Disch's criticism appeared in The Nation, The New York Daily News, and The New York Sun. His last novel was The Word of God: Or, Holy Writ Rewritten.

We remember him with an interview first broadcast on July 21, 1988.

