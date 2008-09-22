Angst Lurks Behind The Lawn Mower

"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

People are always talking about desperate housewives, but as a stay-at-home mom, I'm not interested in reading a primer on my own thoughts; I'd much rather know what the men of the house are thinking.

For that, I have to head to the library. These three books are my passport into the elusive minds — and conflicted souls — of desperate suburban men.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.