The U.S. may have a special relationship with Britain, but there's a lot that divides Americans and Brits. Sarah Lyall, author of The Anglo Files: A Field Guide to the British, talks with Linda Wertheimer. The book details British people and their character. In one section of the book, Lyall explores Brits and booze.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.