Sarah Chayes: Taliban Terrorizing Afghanistan

Sarah Chayes first went to Afghanistan to report on the Taliban for NPR, but in 2002, after the fall of the Taliban government in Kabul, she left journalism and dedicated herself to rebuilding the country. She drew on her experiences to write her 2006 book, The Punishment of Virtue.

Chayes is an advocate for economic development in Afghanistan, and she founded a cooperative in Kandahar that produces skin-care products from local crops. The cooperative aims to help farmers earn a living from licit crops rather than opium.

Chayes joins Fresh Air to explain how the Taliban is using both fear and persuasion to once again expand its power in Afghanistan.

