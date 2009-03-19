A Veterinarian Advises How To 'Speak For Spot'

Navigating the world of veterinary medicine can be daunting, but one veterinarian believes she can help. Nancy Kay, a veterinarian with 20 years of experience, is the author of Speaking for Spot: Be the Advocate Your Dog Needs to Live a Happy, Longer Life, a guide that advises dog owners about everything from routine vet visits to euthanasia and chemotherapy.

Kay is an owner and staff internist at the Animal Care Center in Rohnert Park, Calif. and she writes a canine health care blog.

