No Need To Knead: A Simple Way To Bake Bread

A new cookbook promises to take the ache out of baking. Nancy Baggett is the author of Kneadlessly Simple: Fabulous, Fuss-Free, No-Knead Breads.

"Kneadless bread, in fact — we think of it as very novel and revolutionary now — kneadless bread is actually the way it was made before people figured out that you could knead bread," Baggett says.

Baggett lives and bakes in the Washington, D.C., area. NPR's Jacki Lyden paid a visit to her kitchen a few weeks ago to learn the secrets of no-knead baking.

