Books To Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Probably, you remember some of the things you did as a child, the games you played with friends or what you did alone indoors when it was raining. Maybe, you even remember how much thicker the frosting on cupcakes seemed to be. But can you remember how it felt to be a child?

I have three books that will make you feel like a kid again.

I don't mean to imply these are light, care-free books that will carry you down memory lane. No, these are complex, fascinating, beautiful, sometimes painful — but always utterly magnificent — books that have one thing in common: Each will fully consume you and lift you entirely free of that most adult invention: time.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.