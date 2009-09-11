Uncovering Ted Kennedy's 'True Compass'

Edward M. Kennedy, who died Aug. 25, 2009 after serving 46 years in the U.S. Senate, kept careful notes and journals about his life for nearly 50 years. Now, in his posthumously published memoir True Compass, Kennedy reflects on the controversies, successes and tragedies of his famous family.

Jonathan Karp, editor-in-chief and publisher of Twelve Book, which has published True Compass, speaks with Terry Gross about his experiences working with the late senator in the final year of Kennedy's life.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.