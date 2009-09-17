Three Books For Frugal Fashionistas

One of the biggest myths about the fashion world is that it's only for people who value lavish extravagance. Not true! Even the designs in the runway shows going on this week in New York are returning to simple lines and more affordable looks. And any genuine fashionista will tell you the most innovative clothing choices originate with those who have to get creative, not people who have the budget for hand-sewn gowns with 4,000 sequins. These three book will inspire you to find your true personal style — which has more to do with your sense of self than your bank balance.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.