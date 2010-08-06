'A Happy Marriage': Thirty Years Of Love & Loss

This interview was originally broadcast on August 17, 2009. 'A Happy Marriage' is now out in paperback.

Rafael Yglesias' novel is inspired by his wife, Margaret, who died in 2004. A Happy Marriage spans their 30-year relationship, from their courtship to her battle with cancer. Despite the title, Yglesias' largely autobiographical novel offers a candid portrayal of the challenges of life lived together.

Yglesias is author of nine novels and several screenplays, including the screenplays for Death and the Maiden and Les Miserables. A Happy Marriage is his first novel in 13 years.

