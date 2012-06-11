Is Density Our Destiny?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Future of Cities.

About Stewart Brand's Talk

Stewart Brand, the man who helped usher in the environmental movement in the 1960s and '70s, has been rethinking his positions on cities, nuclear power, genetic modification and geo-engineering. In this Talk, he gives a taste of his book, Whole Earth Discipline: An Ecopragmatist Manifesto.

Brand says people begin to innovate in unique ways when they live in close proximity to one another. At left, a video example of this used in the opening of his TEDTalk.

About Stewart Brand

Since the 1960s, Stewart Brand has maintained that given access to the information it needs, humanity can make the world a better place. He is the founder of the Whole Earth Catalog, co-founder of The WELL and the Long Now Foundation, as well as a writer, editor and game designer. Brand has helped to define the collaborative, data-sharing, forward-thinking world we live in now.

Brand's other projects include collaboration on building a 10,000-year timepiece, cataloging the world's languages with the Rosetta Project and co-founding a project aimed at improving long-term thinking.

