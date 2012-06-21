British Monarchy Posts House Manager Opening

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. There are cutbacks all over Europe, but one place is hiring. The British monarchy has posted a house manager opening on the official royal website. The applicant who's chosen will have dominion over the royal residences, including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, overseeing a staff of 60. The position is described as challenging and exciting. The salary's a wee bit less exciting, a relatively austere $78,000.