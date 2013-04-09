© 2022 KDLL
Will Coach Rick Pitino Make Good On His Promise?

Published April 9, 2013 at 3:26 AM AKDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

With Louisville's victory over Michigan last night to win the NCAA tournament, it's time to make good on some promises. Louisville players have suggestions for their coach, Rick Pitino, who pledged to get a tattoo if they won. Player Shane Bohannon thinks his name should be tattooed on Pitino's body. Another player suggests the lower back is the best location. Pitino's family seems too stunned to make suggestions. One son said, he would have killed us if we got a tattoo.

