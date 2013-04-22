Boeing 787 Problems May Be Fixed Soon

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: Engineers are starting to repair some of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner planes today. They are installing new batteries - ones that hopefully don't overheat.

All 787 Dreamliners were grounded in January - you may recall - after a lithium ion battery caught fire and another was found smoking. The engineers were installing reinforced batteries on a 17-plane fleet of Japan's All Nippon Airways. Now before the planes can carry customers again, ANA plans hundreds of test flights.

