'Downton Abbey' Renewed For Another Season

News this morning from "Downtown Abbey." No spoiler, I promise. If you're a fan of the British costume drama, you may be counting down the weeks until the fourth season airs on PBS's "Masterpiece" in January. Well, now we can tell you, you won't have to say goodbye to the show anytime soon - can't make any promises about the characters, of course, after all that's happened.

