Farmer Disputes Georgia's Release Date For Vidalia Onions

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Our last word in business today is: Illegal Onions.

A major Vidalia onions grower in Georgia has begun shipping the first truckloads of his harvest to supermarkets. No big deal, right? But, in fact, farmer Delbert Bland might be breaking the law.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Thanks to a regulation from the state agriculture commissioner. Vidalia onions are not supposed to go out until next week. This rule is meant to keep un-ripened onions off store shelves. And Bland has been in legal battles with the commissioner for months over it.

MCEVERS: A judge in Atlanta struck down the rule last month, but the state says it remains in effect while they appeal.

GREENE: Peel? Did you say peel?

MCEVERS: Yeah. There's clearly many layers to this story yet to be uncovered.

That's the business news from MORNING EDITION on NPR News.

