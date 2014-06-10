We Said 'Tie', Listeners Told Us We Were Wrong

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Yesterday we reported on the U.S. men's soccer team as it heads to Brazil for the World Cup. Shortly afterwards, a scolding tweet came in over a misuse of some sports language. Soccer matches, we were told, don't tie, they draw. You also don't say two goals to nothing - it's two to nil. Like this...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Manchester United now they are stopped by two goals to nil.

GREENE: And here is a very important bonus reminder for most of the world - it's not soccer, it's football. It's MORNING EDITION.