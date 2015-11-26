© 2022 KDLL
Syrian Refugee Helps Feed Germany's Homeless

November 26, 2015

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Thanksgiving is a day of gratitude and also a day to show it. Alex Assali fled Syria eight years ago after openly criticizing President Assad. Last year, he finally made it to Germany. And now Assali can be found on the streets of Berlin serving food to the homeless. Buzzfeed reports he doesn't have much, but saves enough to cook for about 100 people. His mobile kitchen reads Giving Something Back to German People. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.