What Makes An Idea Go Viral?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode How Things Spread

About Seth Godin's TED Talk

Entrepreneur and blogger Seth Godin describes how the marketing of ideas has changed since the invention of sliced bread, as well as the type of ideas that stick in consumer's minds.

About Seth Godin

Seth Godin is an author, marketer and entrepreneur. In the 1980's, he worked as a software brand manager. In 2005, Godin founded Squidoo.com, a website where users shared links and information about an idea or topic important to them. Godin has written 18 books, including Permission Marketing, All Marketers Are Liars, Purple Cow, and What to Do When it's Your Turn (And It's Always Your Turn).

