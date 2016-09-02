Foxboro Extends Stadium Curfew Ahead Of Springsteen Concert

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you host a Springsteen concert, you go on Springsteen time. Bruce, this week, set a record for his longest concert, four hours and one minute. And in September, he plays Foxboro, Mass., where authorities decided they must change the rules. The stadium has a curfew - 11:15 - which won't do. Foxboro lawmakers have now voted to extend it to 11:30.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "OPEN ALL NIGHT")

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: (Singing) I'm going out tonight. I'm going to rock that joint.

