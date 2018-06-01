Passengers On Long Island Railroad Train Sing 'Piano Man'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Commuting can be a pain. But there is a particular anxiety that comes with commuting in New York. It can be bus to train to subway, never mind fighting for a seat. So moments of joy are precious. And we bring you one now. Pro tennis player Julia Elbaba was chatting with a man on a train who was in a Billy Joel tribute band. They started singing a few bars of "Piano Man." And then so did everyone else.

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) You've got us feeling all right.

