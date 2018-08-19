Mountain Gets A Downgrade To A Hill

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

A mountain in Wales has been downgraded to a hill. Fan y Big peak is more than 2,000 feet tall. That's high enough to be classified as a mountain, but a mountain also has to have a minimum drop in between the summit and the next highest peak. A new survey using satellite technology discovered that Fan y Big's drop is 5 feet shorter than what's required for mountain status. In a post on its Facebook page, Brecon Beacons National Park sadly announced the reclassification. Although we have lost a beacon, it says, we all know that Fan y Big will continue to be a mountain to be climbed, a peak to be reached and a summit worth seeing.

