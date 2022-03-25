911 is for emergencies not to complain about a chicken order

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

911 is only for emergencies, right? Well, a woman in Euclid, Ohio, had a doozy. She told the dispatcher she paid for eight pieces of chicken at a fast-food drive-up window, and she got just four. The dispatcher explained this was not a police matter. But after an officer had to be dispatched to say the same thing, the police chief felt compelled to remind folks 911 is only for emergencies and that drive-up demand for chicken does not qualify.

