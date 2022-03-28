© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

State, local lawmakers spend near $1 billion of COVID relief funds on projects unrelated to pandemic

Published March 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM AKDT

A high-end hotel, renovations to a minor league baseball stadium, and new prisons. These are just a few examples of some of the unexpected ways in which some state and local governments are using their federal coronavirus relief money.

Political reporter Brian Slodysko shares details of an investigation by the Associated Press.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.