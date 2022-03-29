An Illinois woman is tired of having 'tacky' shoes delivered to her address

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Speaking as a sneaker lover, I don't think one can have too many shoes, but an Illinois woman may not agree. Over the past year, Simone Boutet has seen pairs and pairs of shoes delivered to her doorstep - velvet stilettos, pink combat boots, shoes she did not order. UPS says a clerical error made her home a return address for a shoe vendor, but Boutet wants the mistake corrected. She says the shoes are really, really, really tacky, which is easy to say if she hasn't walked a mile in them. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.