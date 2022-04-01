© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Local News

Two years ago, COVID-19 hit the Kenai Peninsula for the first time

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published April 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM AKDT
Emergency Response.jfif
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Nelson and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management played a large role in coordinating the COVID-19 response in the early days of the pandemic.

It’s been two years since Kenai saw its first reported case of COVID-19 on March 31, 2020.

A lot has changed since then. But today, Kenai and the entire peninsula are still seeing cases and reeling from the fallout of the pandemic.

Dan Nelson was emergency manager for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management in those early days. He played a big role in getting important information out about the virus and directing people to the resources they needed to fight it.

He said he’s proud of the borough’s early response to the pandemic. But he said there are still lessons to be learned from the last two years.

Dan Nelson on COVID-19 anniversary

COVID-19
Sabine Poux
