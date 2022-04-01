Two years ago, COVID-19 hit the Kenai Peninsula for the first time

It’s been two years since Kenai saw its first reported case of COVID-19 on March 31, 2020.

A lot has changed since then. But today, Kenai and the entire peninsula are still seeing cases and reeling from the fallout of the pandemic.

Dan Nelson was emergency manager for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management in those early days. He played a big role in getting important information out about the virus and directing people to the resources they needed to fight it.

He said he’s proud of the borough’s early response to the pandemic. But he said there are still lessons to be learned from the last two years.