Litter crew finds message launched in a bottle more than 5 decades ago

There are lots of different ways to try and find love. Two British teens in the 1960s took their own approach - a message in a bottle sent out to sea asking for single boys between 16 and 18 years old to respond. Turns out, that wasn't the most effective approach. One of the teens, now in her 70s, says she did find true love, just through friends and some 30 years after sending out that bottle. Also, the bottle itself was found all these decades later, feet from where they released it.

