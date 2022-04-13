Decorated sprinter Usain Bolt shares his secret to success: video games

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. With eight Olympic gold medals on his shelf, Usain Bolt is the fastest sprinter on the planet and one of the most accomplished athletes of all time. His secret? Hard work, dedication and video games. Bolt tells the BBC he loved games so much as a kid that he'd sometimes even skip training just to head to a store to play video games. He says gaming helped develop his competitive spirit. And I'll bet he beat everyone to the store to play. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.