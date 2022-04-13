How to file your taxes for free: Regulators accuse TurboTax owner of false advertising

Tax day is next week — April 18 — and if you’re one of the tens of millions of Americans who use TurboTax, you might be shelling out to file your taxes. That’s despite advertising from TurboTax parent company Intuit that suggests otherwise.

The Federal Trade Commission sued the company last month, alleging false advertising about supposedly free services. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with ProPublica reporter Justin Elliott.

