© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

The ivory-billed woodpecker is not extinct, researchers claim

Published April 15, 2022 at 2:07 AM AKDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The ivory-billed woodpecker seemed to disappear in the 1940s. The government declared it extinct, but researchers spent three years combing Louisiana's swampy woods with drones, cameras and audio recorders. They've got grainy photos and eyewitness accounts. And the team, led by the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, tells The Guardian the ivory-billed woodpecker is alive and pecking. To make it official, though, the evidence will need to be impeccable. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.