A women's rights attorney's rebuttal to Justice Alito's draft opinion on abortion

A draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked and published this week without a key part of the record: the dissenting opinion.

Supreme Court decisions, unless they are unanimous, are released with dissenting opinions from other justices that attempt to rebut the majority’s arguments.

For just such a rebuttal, host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Kathryn Kolbert, a women’s rights attorney who argues the Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the ’90s reaffirmed Roe.

