What Victory Day means to Russians and what to watch for this year, as Putin wages war in Ukraine

Monday is Victory Day in Russia, an annual holiday marking the Russian defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II in Europe. It’s usually celebrated with an elaborate military parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

Western officials are watching closely this year because some believe President Vladimir Putin may use Victory Day to officially declare war on Ukraine or to claim some kind of victory in that war.

Faith Hillis, professor of Russian history at the University of Chicago, talks about the significance of Victory Day in Russia this year.

