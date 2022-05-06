Kentucky Derby without Bob Baffert: Hall of Fame trainer's suspension bans him from Churchill Downs

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday. And prominent horse trainer Bob Baffert will not be there because he’s been suspended.

Last year, his horse Medina Spirit won the race but was then disqualified for failing a drug test.

Host Jane Clayson talks Joe Drape, who covers horse racing for the New York Times.

