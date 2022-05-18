© 2022 KDLL
Finland and Sweden formally apply to join NATO as war grinds on in eastern Ukraine

Published May 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM AKDT

More Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian forces in their last holdout in Mariupol. Meanwhile, Finland and Sweden formally apply to join NATO — further angering Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We get the latest from Sudarsan Raghavan, correspondent at large for our editorial partners at The Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

