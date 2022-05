The 18-year-old man accused of killing 10 people and wounding 3 others when he opened fire in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, appeared in court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

NPR’s Cheryl Corley joins us from Buffalo with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.